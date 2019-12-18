Minister to make strong representations to HSE for iCare and Bluestacks

The Minister for Disabilities has committed to make strong representations to the HSE on behalf of iCare and the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation in a bid to secure additional funding.

At a meeting today with Minister Finian McGrath, Donegal Oireachtas members and the managers of both organisations, it was confirmed that core funding of €36,000 will be made available in 2020 for iCare and Bluestacks.

However, the HSE has said a decision on extra funding will be made in the coming weeks.

The body previously estimated that €150,000 in funding is needed for Bluestacks per annum and €100,000 for iCare.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the Minister’s commitment is a significant step: