Local childcare providers in limbo over insurance debacle

A number of childcare facilities in Donegal are said to be in limbo after efforts to obtain a new insurer for them were unsuccessful.

It’s reported that around 1,300 facilities across the country are affected by the issue with their broker unable to secure any cover for them.

Their insurance renewal at the end of the month with genuine fears that some providers may be forced to close as a result.

Manager of the Donegal Childcare Committee Trish McLaughlin says efforts are being made by a number of bodies in a bid to resolve the problem: