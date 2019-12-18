Key meeting on iCare & Bluestack Special Needs Foundation today

A crucial debate over the need for mainstream funding for both the Bluestack Foundation and iCare is taking place today.

Interim funding of €36,000 for both organisations was approved in February, despite the HSE estimating that €150,000 in funding is needed for Bluestacks per annum and €100,000 for iCare.

A number of Donegal Deputies are to raise the issue with the Minister for Disabilities Finian McGrath.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the debate must result in the Minister sanctioning the necessary funding: