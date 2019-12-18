Joshua Smith leaves Harps for Galway

Former Finn Harps defender Joshua Smith has signed with Galway United.

The 27-year-old American helped the Ballybofey outfit to secure their Premier Division status for next season but has opted away from Finn Park.

The 6’3 centre-back scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Waterford FC at Finn Park in October.

After playing in American and Germany Smith joined Finn Harps midway through the 2019 season.

Galway United manager Alan Murphy www.galwayunitedfc.ie that Smith joins the club with a lot of experience behind him from playing in different countries and he was delighted to secure one of his top transfer targets.

“Josh Smith may only have moved to Ireland in the last transfer window, but we knew from the first night we saw him play that we wanted him at Galway United for 2020 and beyond.

“We’ve been to watch him individually or collectively a number of times and never failed to be impressed. Josh just ticks so many boxes that he immediately became a priority signing for us. Defensively he’s physical and aggressive. In possession he’s comfortable, intelligent and progressive. At set pieces, Josh is dominant in both boxes and he’s got an excellent positional sense.

“Above all however, he’s looked an obvious leader and organiser from the outset, which is such a rare quality nowadays. At 27, he is about to enter his prime years as a centre-back and I’ve no doubt he will be a massive part of what we are trying to create here.

“Josh has enjoyed an excellent footballing education at some of the best clubs in America and Germany and that is very obvious from once you speak to him, as he is such a quick learner and an extremely coachable guy. I cannot wait to work with him in the new year and I think Josh is even more eager to get started, which is great.”