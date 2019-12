Andy Lee will be part of Tyson Fury’s training camp ahead of his W-B-C world heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The former middleweight champion who is coach to Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley has also revealed that he suggested to Fury to begin working with trainer Javan “Sugar” Hill Steward ahead of the bout in February.

Lee has told the “Off The Brawl” podcast that it’s unclear what his role will be in the fight camp…