High Court rules John Downey was responsible for Hyde Park bombing



A High Court judge in Britan has ruled John Downey was responsible for the 1982 Hyde Park bombing.

It’s after a civil action brought by relatives of four British soldiers killed in the attack in London.

Downey did not play any part in the trial, but filed a written defence in which he denied any involvement in the attack.

Downey, with an address in Creeslough, Co Donegal, was charged with the murders, but his prosecution at the Old Bailey collapsed.

Squadron Quartermaster Corporal Roy Bright, 36, Lieutenant Dennis Daly, 23, Trooper Simon Tipper, 19, and Lance Corporal Jeffrey Young, also 19, were killed by a car bomb as they rode through the central London park for the changing of the guard.

Announcing her conclusion today, Mrs Justice Yip said: “This was a deliberate, carefully planned attack on members of the military.