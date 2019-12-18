Donegal woman in court over stealing large sum from employer

A 47-year-old woman who stole over €700, 000 from her employer over a six- year period has pleaded guilty to 20 sample counts of theft at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

The court heard that Tara Sweeney, The Glebe, Donegal Town had spent most of the money on high end fashion goods.

The defendant pleaded guilty to 20 sample counts of thefts between 2009 and 2015 from her employer Donegal Educational Centre, Quay Street, Donegal Town.

Her employer became suspicious in June 2015 after €173,000 was withdrawn with invoices benefitting Ms Sweeney.

Upon searching her home in August 2015, Gardai found a large number of documents from the Centre.

An expenditure analysis of bank accounts showed a total of electronic credit transfers of €760,320 in 46 transactions.

The court also heard €51,567 had been stolen from other employee’s wages.

The defendant admitted her part in 2016 and using the names of different companies as well as using a credit card in the name of another employee.