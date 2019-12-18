DeSouza confident in Tánaistes commitment as case proceeds

The Tánaiste has pledged to hold further discussions with the British Government as the case of Emma DeSouza proceeds.

The Derry woman, who is at the centre of a landmark citizenship case, claims the ruling against her breaches the Good Friday Agreement.

Emma DeSouza applied for a residence card for her US-born husband to live and work in Northern Ireland.

It was rejected on the grounds she is seen as a British citizen despite identifying as Irish under the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms De Souza met with Tanaiste Simon Coveney yesterday and speaking on today’s Nine Till Noon Show, she expressed confidence in the Ministers commitment to her situation: