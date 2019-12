Dental Services have recommenced at Lifford Community Hospital.

The HSE has confirmed that the clinic will operate 3 days a week.

In September Dental Services were temporarily transferred from Lifford to Dental Clinics in both Stranorlar and Letterkenny as remedial building works were required on the premises to ensure they complied with HIQA standards.

The works consisted of building and site structure improvements which the HSE says will enhance and improve the quality of patient care.