The Office of Public Works in partnership with Donegal County Council has commissioned the Lifford Flood Relief Scheme.

€6 million for the scheme which aims to address flooding issues in the town was initially announced by Government in May 2018.

The project will be delivered in 5 stages with an estimated completion date of late 2024.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while it will take a number of years to complete, the fact that the wheels are in motion now is to be welcomed: