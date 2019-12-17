Teen wanted in connection with handbag snatch attempt in Letterkenny

A teenager is wanted in connection with an attempted handbag theft in Letterkenny.

The incident happened on the Pearse Road area of the town last Tuesday evening at around 5pm.

A lady was approached by a young male aged approx.15/16, wearing a black hoody and had fair hair.

After attempts were made to snatch the handbag from her fled the male fled the scene on foot.

Gardai are appealing for any sightings of this youth in the area or if anyone was in that area at the time who may have had dash cam footage to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.