Part of Gweedore Sewerage Scheme now complete

Irish Water has confirmed that as part of the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme, the main pressure collection network for the Demonstration Project has been completed.

The awarding of the contract for the installation of the pods and associated works at individual properties is expected to progress early in the New Year.

The initial Demonstration Project, which is currently underway, includes constructing a pressure sewer pipe network and installing pods at 40 properties.

The collected wastewater will then be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant which will be upgraded. The collection network will subsequently roll out to the wider area.

The scheme will improve water quality in Gweedore Bay and local rivers and streams; provide better treatment of wastewater to protect the environment and ensure Gweedore is in compliance with Irish and European regulations.

The US and Australian technologies being deployed in the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme has been recognised for its ‘innovation’ at this year’s 2019 National Procurement Awards ceremony.

