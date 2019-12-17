January Concert Hotel Package

Would you like to enjoy an evening with Highland Radio at The Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Join us in January 2020 for our first concert of the New Year when we bring you a night of Country Classics & Middle of the Road favourites.

Appearing on stage – Michael English & Band, Hugo Duncan, Philomena Begley and Frank Mc Caffrey. Your Host & Compere is Pio Mc Cann.

Enjoy overnight accommodation at The Mount Errigal Hotel, dinner in The “Heather Restaurant” and leisurely breakfast the next day.

All this, as well as fantastic tickets to our first super show of the year.

Treat yourself or someone special in your life to this wonderful night of music at great value.

All for only €75.00. **Single Room Supp. Applies