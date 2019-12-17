Government confirms it will not introduce nationwide smoky coal ban

The government has announced it will not be introducing a nationwide ban on smoky coal.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton says this is due to legal concerns, and fears it would hurt people in rural areas who rely on the likes of turf and logs to heat their home.

From September next year, the ban will be extended to 13 new towns across Cavan, Cork, Kerry, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly and Waterford.

Minister Bruton says it will lead to immediate improvements in air quality in areas where there are particular air quality issues.