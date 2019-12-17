Government accused of weakness and paralysis in dealing with insurance costs

The government’s been accused of weakness and paralysis when it comes to dealing with rising insurance costs.

It’s after a Central Bank report found that the cost of premiums rose 42 percent over the last decade.

That’s despite a two-and-a-half percent reduction in the average cost of claims over the same period.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says the government is accepting the spin of the insurance industry:

That was echoed by Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty who during Leader’s Questions in the Dail today, told the Taoiseach that rising insurance costs is an ongoing crisis that needs to urgently be addressed: