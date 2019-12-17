Gardai in Letterkenny hunt culprits behind recent burglaries

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to two burglaries.

The incidents happened in Convoy and in Letterkenny within the past week.

At some stage between 2pm on Friday last and 4pm on Sunday a window of a house at Ballyboe in Convoy was forced open and entry was gained to the property.

A number of items were disturbed in the house but nothing appears to have been taken.

Separately, a home was burgled in the Haselwood Drive area of Letterkenny between 6am and 11.30pm on Tuesday last.

The rear door of the house was forced open and the house was ransacked.

Nothing was stolen during the course of the burglary.

Anyone who may have observed any vehicles or people who that may have seemed untoward in both areas are being urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100.