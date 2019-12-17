Family not in new home year on from horrific arson attack

Gardaí in Milford have re-issued an appeal for information on the anniversary of an arson attack whereby a young family’s new home was destroyed by fire.

The young Donegal family were expected to move into their new home at Ballykeeran, in Kilmacrennan in January 2019, but on the 16th of December 2018 they were the victims of an arson attack.

The fire gutted the newly built home, causing damage of up to €300,000.

Their prospective new home had been in construction and was completed to roof level, but following the malicious fire the work that had been carried out was destroyed.

A Garda investigation into the incident remains open and Gardaí are now renewing their appeal for information in connection with this incident.

The fire began between midnight and 2am on Sunday December 16, 2018 in the townland of Ballykeeran in Kilmacrennan.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who was in the area or who observed any unusual activity in the area and are urging those with information to come forward.