Big celebrations ahead as DMC mark 50th Anniversary

2020 will be a major year for the Donegal Motor Club who celebrate their 50th Anniversary.

To coincide with this landmark, the Club will be holding a number of celebrations, the first will take place in Logue’s of Cranford on Saturday 18th January at 4pm.

All former members, current members and competitors over the years will be welcome on the evening. MC on will be Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly, there will be nostalgic videos and old photos spanning the 50 year period since the Clubs formation.

Anyone willing to help out with Old Photos, Programmes or Videos could they please contact Johnny Baird via email johnnybaird9@gmail.com.

The Donegal Motor Club looks forward to seeing you all on the 18th January.