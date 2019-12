Sinn Fein have written to the Central Bank requesting that they encourage banks and financial institutions to assist Mica affected families in Donegal with the required 10% contribution.

As part of the soon to be published Mica redress scheme, the thousands of homeowners affected by the defective block issue in the county are required to contribute 10% of the overall cost of repairing their homes.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says for many families, this is impossible: