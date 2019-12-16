Young man arrested over string of weekend crimes in Derry

Detectives in Derry have arrested a young man on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, aggravated vehicle-taking causing damage to the vehicle and assault on police.

The arrest follows reports of two burglaries in the Coshquin Road area of Derry at some stage during Saturday night and the early hours of yesterday morning.

It was reported early yesterday morning that entry had been forced to two houses in the Coshquin Road area.

Money and jewellery were among the items stolen from the two properties.

Keys to a car were also taken during the intrusion, and a subsequent attempt was made – on Sunday night – to steal the actual vehicle.

In a statement Detective Constable McDonald said that this has been a distressing experience for all of the victims concerned.

The 20 year old man remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Coshquin Road area of the city and noticed any suspicious activity, including vehicles, to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.