Large sum of money stolen in weekend burglary

Detectives are investigating a burglary at a house in Derg View in Castlederg at the weekend.



The incident is said to have happened sometime between 7pm on Saturday evening and 2.30am yesterday morning.

A home was entered and a significant sum of money was taken.

In a statement Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd stated “It is abhorrent that whilst this man was out celebrating Christmas with friends, like many others this weekend, his home was violated.

Police are appealing for anyone in the area who may have seen anything, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it is, to please come forward.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation should contact detectives at Strand Road on 101.