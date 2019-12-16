Scammers try to deceive Gardai in Ballybofey

Phone scammers have made several attempts to deceive Gardai attached to Ballybofey Garda Station today.

Gardaí have received a number of scam calls this morning from people offering to fix their Internet for them.

It’s understood that the scammers asked for their bank details but the calls ended swiftly when they were informed they were calling a Garda Station.

Gardai are urging the public to be aware that these calls are doing the rounds today.

They are also asking people to remind the elderly or vulnerable to never give their bank details or any other personal details over the phone.