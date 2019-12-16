RNLI volunteers praised for massive 14 hour rescue operation

RNLI volunteers are being praised for rescuing 5 fishermen in a 14 hour operation off the coast of Donegal at the weekend.

The alert began on Saturday afternoon, when a crabbing boat with five fishermen on board sent out a MAYDAY, after losing power 20 miles off Fanad Head.

Three lifeboats were deployed, and the boat was eventually towed to Rathmullen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Lough Swilly Lifeboat’s Joe Joyce says one of their colleagues on the Portrush Lifeboat was injured during the operation, but it didn’t stop them pushing on.