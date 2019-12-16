Progress on significant Pollet Arch redevelopment

Plans to develop land around the Great Pollet Arch near Fanad are said to be progressing with the project now moving to tender stage.

Donegal County Council is seeking a contractor to carry out the work which will include site clearance, a footpath, car and bus parking facilities and the installation of trail furniture like picnic tables.

It’s hoped that the work will create improved access and an overall better experience for those who visit the famous arch.

Interested parties have until January 17th to make their submissions.

Local Cllr Liam Blaney says while this is positive, the project has experienced significant delays already: