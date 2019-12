Plans are underway in Ramelton to honour Nobel laureate Professor William C Campbell.

A bronze statue is currently being designed and will be situated in the town where he was born, on time for his 90th birthday next June.

The plan for Professor’s birthday is being developed under the Bill Campbell Legacy Project spearheaded by the Ramelton Town Hall Development Co.

Their Secretary Jean Winston has been reflecting on the professors life and why this local gesture is so important: