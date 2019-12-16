New student places confirmed for LYIT

It’s been confirmed that almost 150 new student places are being provided on 13 courses in Letterkenny IT as part of a special new Government fund.

The additional opportunities for students are being created as part of a Government investment of €24 million across universities and colleges as part of the Human Capital Initiative.

For each extra place that is provided on target courses, Letterkenny IT will be allocated €2,500 in additional funding.

The increased capacity at the college was approved after the LYIT made bids for support under Pillar 2 of the Human Capital Initiative.

Minister McHugh said: “This is the Human Capital Initiative and Government investment of more than €24 million at work – creating more and better opportunities for students on courses that help to answer challenges of the future.

“We know where the demands are for highly educated, qualified graduates. And this investment is responding directly to that need. We are trying to ensure the right support for colleges seeking to educate students with high priority enterprise skills such as science, engineering, ICT and professional construction.

“There is a future focus to many of the courses, and looking at Letterkenny IT’s focus they are pushing for more students in engineering, metal trades, renewables, computing and digital forensics and healthcare. It is great to see them plan for another 146 students to add to the more than 3,000 already studying there.”

The following courses at LYIT have been approved for support under the Human Capital Initiative

– BSc Computing

– BSc Security and Digital Forensics

– BEng Electronic Engineering

– BEng Mechanical Engineering – Mechanics and Metal Trades

– BEng Building Services and Renewable Energy

– BEng in Civil Engineering

– BSc Applied Computing

– BSc Computer Science

– BSc Digital Healthcare

– BEng Electronics and Embedded System

– BEng Mechanical Engineering Hons

– BEng Fire Safety Engineering

– BSc Data Science

The Minister also marked the investment package and expanded third level opportunities by announcing the opening of the Call for Proposals under Pillar 3 of the Human Capital Initiative.