New Harps Board Elected

Finn Harps held their AGM on Sunday in Ballybofey.

The main change on the board seen Kathy Taaffe elected to Secretary taking up the position from John Campbell who remains on the new 12 man board.

Sean Quinn remains in the Chair while Lorna McHugh stays as Treasurer.

Shareholders were told that the 2018 books show a small profit of over €16,000 euro compared to a loss of over €32,000 the previous year.

Details of this years finances will be released in February.

The Finn Harps Board for next year

Sean Quinn (Chairperson)

Derek Wilkinson (Vice-Chairperson)

Kathy Taaffe (Secretary)

Joe Boland (Assistant Secretary)

Lorna McHugh (Treasurer)

Aidan Campbell (Marketing Lead)

James Rodgers (Youth Officer)

Paul McLoone ( Stadium Officer)

Trevor Gordon (Fundraising Officer)

Ivan Harvey (Facilities Officer)

John Campbell

Aidan McNelis

All roles within the board to be confirmed this weekend.