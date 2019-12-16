Inspector reveals ‘shocking’ statistics for driving offences in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal are warning that they will be out in force over the Christmas period with statistics for various offences drastically bucking the national trend.

Drink driving stats in Donegal are up 28% compared with 4% nationally while mobile phone usage behind the wheel is up a staggering 49%.

Meanwhile 40% more people have been detected not wearing their seatbelts in the county compared with 3% nationally.

Inspector Michael Harrison says he cannot understand why some motorists in Donegal continue to disobey the basic rules of the road: