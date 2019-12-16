Donegal raid following major drugs seizure in Louth

A quantity of cash has been seized during a search of a property in south Donegal.

The search, carried out yesterday, is in connection with a major drug seizure in County Louth.

Three people remain in Garda custody.

During the operation personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles simultaneously at approximately 1am while travelling in the vicinity of Ardee.

Cocaine and Cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €900,000 was seized along with an animal transporter truck and a high powered car.

Two men aged 41 and 33 and one woman aged 33 years were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Dundalk and Ashbourne Garda Stations and they can be held for up to seven days.

Follow up searches were since carried out at locations Ballyshannon and in Co Kildare in the course of which Gardaí seized a vacuum packing machine and cash €8,000.

Investigations are said to be ongoing.