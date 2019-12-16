Delap and Coyle sign on at Harps

Two more players have signed on at Finn Harps for next season.

Adrian Delap has joined the Ballybofey side on loan from Derry City.

The former Letterkenny Rovers man has been with the Candystrips since 2017 and has one year left on his contract with Derry.

Meanwhile Harps have announced that midfielder Mark Coyle has re-signed for the 2020 campaign.

The Burt native returned to the club at the beginning of the 2018 First Division season after spells on the Donegal Gaelic panel and then with Cockhill Celtic.

He has been a regular in the side under Ollie Horgan, appearing 27 times last year including both playoff games versus Drogheda United.

Speaking after the re-signing, Coyle is pleased with his performances in 2019 but is still eager to improve; “There was definitely a learning curve. Some games you’d feel like you played really well and then other times you’d feel a bit out of your depth.I think if I took out a couple of the cards and maybe kept possession a bit more and added a goal or two that’d be the next step for this season. It was fantastic to keep the club in the Premier and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Manager Ollie Horgan is delighted to have Coyle back in Ballybofey; “He’s done well to come in with very little League of Ireland experience and play a big role over the past two seasons. He’s not afraid of a challenge and he’ll run all day for you which is definitely important in this league. He’d be the first to tell you he still has areas to work on but we’re very happy to have him signed up again for next year.”