A Buncrana councillor says Donegal County Council should start design works for two necessary bridge replacement projects in the town.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the Westbrook Bridge and Mill Bridge are both in a dangerous condition and need to be replaced.

Cllr Donaghey has been told by officials that there is no money allocated to either project at the moment, but she says preparatory work should be done now to ensure works can start as soon as the money is there: