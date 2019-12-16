Brexit transition period extension certain – British-Irish Chamber of Commerce

The head of the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce claims it’s almost certain the Brexit transition period will need to be extended.

MPs will be asked to vote on the British Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement this week, as the new government begins its push to take the UK out of the EU by the end of January.

Boris Johnson also says he will not extend the transition period, which ends in December of next year.

But John McGrane, director-general of the British Irish Chamber, doesn’t think that’s realistic: