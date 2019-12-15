“We’re not looking after our players properly”- Brendan Devenney

Brendan Devenney believes there is not enough being done in regards to player’s welfare within Gaelic Football.

The former Donegal star has discussed the fact that there is not enough time being set aside for players to recover from their injuries.

With the addition of the back door system in Gaelic Football and the almost professionalism of the sport, Devenney believes that the heavy work load of training regimes led to injuries which many players played through.

Brendan Devenney joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss player welfare in sports…