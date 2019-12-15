Termon beat Emyvale to reach Ulster Minor Semi-Final

Termon have beaten Emyvale 6-14 to 0-06 to reach the Ulster Minor Semi-Final.

Termon started the game the brightest and led 0-06 to no score before Emyvale scored their first point of the game 30 minutes into the game.

Ryan McFadden then fired in goals either side of the half-time whistle to help put Termon in the driving seat.

Four more quickfire goals from Bobby McGettigan, Stephen Black, Conor McFadden and Jack Alcorn saw Termon book their place in the Semi-Final.

Donegal News’ Ryan Ferry reports from Belfast…