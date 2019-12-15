Rugby Review: Disappointing weekend for City of Derry as Omagh earn draw at home

City of Derry suffered their sixth league defeat on Saturday when they were beaten 18-3 away to the All Ireland League 2C’s bottom side Midleton.

Omagh Academicals survived a late penalty miss to earn a 12-12 draw with Sundays Well.

Meanwhile in the Heineken Champions Cup, there were wins for Ulster, Connacht and Leinster who set a new record by becoming the first team to qualify for the next stage of the tournament after just 4 games.

Rugby Correspondent Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss all of the weekend’s action…