The Fianna Fáil leader says it’s well known TD’s from all parties vote on behalf of colleagues while they’re in the Dáil chamber.

It’s after new footage from January suggests Lisa Chambers voted seven times on behalf of Timmy Dooley.

Deputy Chambers has already been warned by an Oireachtas ethics committee for carrying out a vote on behalf of Dara Calleary.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin has downplayed the latest incident: