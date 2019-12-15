“It’s unbelievable to be in an Ulster Semi-Final”- Trevor Alcorn

Termon will play in an Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi-Final on St Stephen’s Day after they defeated Emyvale 6-14 to 0-06 in the Quarter Final on Sunday afternoon.

Termon started the game well and led 0-06 to 0-01 after 30 mins. Ryan McFadden then fired in a goal either side of half time to put Termon in a commanding position.

Bobby McGettigan, Stephen Black, Conor McFadden and Jack Alcorn all fired in goals in the second half to book Termon’s place in the Semi-Final against Kilcoo of Down.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke with Termon manager Trevor Alcorn…