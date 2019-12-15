Inishowen Football League Results 15/12/2019

Jackie Crossan Premier Division   

Carn FC 5 v 3 Greencastle FC

Moville Celtic 2 v 2 Cockhill Celtic Yths

Illies Celtic 0 v 4 Glengad United

Strand Hotel Division One

Clonmany Shamrocks 4 v 0 Gleneely Colts

Rasheney FC 1 v 2 QPS

Greencastle Res 0 v 5 Dunree United

Inishowen Engineering Division Two  

Redcastle Res 2 v 1 Cockhill Res

Inishowen Engineering Division Two  A  

Dunree Res 1 v 1 Moville Res

Inishowen Engineering Division Two B 

Carrowmena FC 2 v 1 Rasheney Res

Culdaff Res 10 v 0 Clonmany Res

Donegal Signs Division Two Shield Semi Finals 

Aileach Youths 3 v 2 Clonmany Celtic

Illies Res 1 v 0 Carn Res

