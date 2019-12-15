Inishowen Football League Results 15/12/2019

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Carn FC 5 v 3 Greencastle FC
Moville Celtic 2 v 2 Cockhill Celtic Yths
Illies Celtic 0 v 4 Glengad United
Strand Hotel Division One
Clonmany Shamrocks 4 v 0 Gleneely Colts
Rasheney FC 1 v 2 QPS
Greencastle Res 0 v 5 Dunree United
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Redcastle Res 2 v 1 Cockhill Res
Inishowen Engineering Division Two A
Dunree Res 1 v 1 Moville Res
Inishowen Engineering Division Two B
Carrowmena FC 2 v 1 Rasheney Res
Culdaff Res 10 v 0 Clonmany Res
Donegal Signs Division Two Shield Semi Finals
Aileach Youths 3 v 2 Clonmany Celtic
Illies Res 1 v 0 Carn Res