Foyle Search and Rescue responded to alert close to river’s edge

Foyle Search and Rescue Duty Teams were alerted by the PSNI to a person observed close to the river’s edge at 11:25pm on Saturday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland and Foyle Search and Rescue Duty Mobile Unit responded along with Boat crew to the location.

While responding, Duty Teams were informed that the person had been seen entering the water. Pagers were activated and members of the Emergency Response Team backed up duty crews.

Foyle Search and Rescue Boat crew arrived on scene, searched and located a male. They removed him to the boat where CPR was immediately commenced. The male was transferred to land and re-assessed by Emergency First Responders.

PSNI on scene gave assistance and on arrival of Paramedics & Emergency Medical Technicians from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the patient was transferred to the Ambulance where Emergency First Responders assisted the ambulance crew.

Sadly despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the patient could not be resuscitated. At the time the male had not been identified.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also had several units attend the scene.

Appreciation to all the Emergency Services & CCTV for there support.

All volunteers & staff at Foyle Search & Rescue offer deepest condolences to the Family involved.