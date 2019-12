The RNLI has towed a fishing boat to safety overnight, in heavy seas off the coast of County Donegal.

The Irish crab-fisher with a crew of 5 sent out a MAYDAY alert yesterday afternoon after its engines lost power, 20 miles north of Fanad Head.

Three RNLI crews responded in the operation including those from Lough Swilly any Arranmore.

The crab-fisher and its crew were taken to Rathmullan where they docked safely.