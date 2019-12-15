Chairman of Donegal District Darts League calls for new structures to be put in place

Michael Curran, the Chairman of the Donegal District Darts League has called for new structures to be put in place in the sport within the county.

Curran believes that there are many people who enjoy playing Darts within the county, that don’t know there are local League’s around their area because the League organisers don’t post enough information about the League’s online.

Michael Curran joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to recap on the Donegal Darts League season and to discuss the need for new structures to be put in place…