Athletics Review: Mixed weekend for Donegal Athletes

The All Ireland Novice and Juvenile Uneven Age Cross Country Championships were held in Meath on Sunday afternoon with a mix of results for Donegal athletes.

In the Novice Category, the Donegal Women’s team placed second, the Donegal Men’s team finished fourth overall.

The only Club Team medals to come to Donegal in the underage section came from the Finn Valley Under 19 Girls who picked up a bronze medal in the Under 19 Girls team category.

In the Under 17 Boy’s Team category, there was a second place finish for the Donegal Team.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss the weekend’s action…