Johnson insists UK will leave by end of next month

The British Prime Minister’s planning to bring his EU withdrawal agreement back before Parliament next week.

Boris Johnson insists once passed, the UK will leave by the end of next month.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s election success has increased the likelihood of a second Scottish independence referendum.

Party leader Nicola Sturgeon says the “mandate to give people a choice must be respected”.

Political expert Professor James Mitchell says there are potential consequences for the British Prime Minister:

The EU Council President has called on the UK Parliament to vote on the withdrawal agreement “as soon as possible”.

Charles Michel says the EU’s ready to start the next phase of negotiations.

It’s expected a fresh vote will be put to MPs next week, after the Conservatives secured an 80-seat majority in Thursday’s election.

Former Tory MP and columnist with The Times, Matthew Parris, says Boris Johnson’s message of a swift end to Brexit really resonated with UK voters: