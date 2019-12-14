Institute well beaten by Glenavon

Institute have suffered their third defeat in a row on Saturday afternoon when they were beaten 4-1 by Glenavon.

Andy Hall opened the scoring for Glenavon with just two minutes on the clock. That lead was doubled 32 minutes later when James Singleton found the back of the net. Andrew Doyle put Glenavon three up on 40 minutes.

Josh Daniels ensured Glenavon were heading home with all three points when he scored Glenavon’s fourth goal with just 3 minutes remaining.

Jamie Dunne got a consolation goal for Stute in added time.

The defeat leaves Institute 5 points of Dungannon who are in tenth.

Eamon McLaughlin reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell…