A leading health expert says it’s only the third time in 20 years that the flu season started in November.

Yesterday the HSE’s Health Protection Centre confirmed 3 flu-related deaths while 324 people have been admitted to hospital.

12 of those were admitted to intensive care units.

Also, some children with cancer have had their chemotherapy treatment delayed due to an increase in the number presenting to emergency departments with the flu or winter vomiting bug.

Dr.Kevin Kelleher, from the HSE. says infection rates can be cut if people stick to some simple rules.