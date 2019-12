The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says fines should be considered for pedestrians who walk on rural roads without wearing hi-vis clothing.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says all road users, be they drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians, have responsibilities, and they should face consequences if they don’t live up to them.

Cllr Crossan also highlighted the problems caused by drivers using fog lights in normal conditions, but he was particularly scathing about pedestrians who cannot be seen: