Termon are back in Ulster action on Sunday when they play Monaghan Champions Emyvale in the quarter final of the Ulster Minor Tournament in Belfast.

Last weekend the Burn Road side beat Armagh’s Silverbridge Harps to progress in the competition hosted by the St Paul’s club.

A semi final against Kilcoo of Down on St Stephen’s Day is the prize on offer for the winner.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Termon Manager Trevor Alcorn says they have to improve for this weekend’s clash.