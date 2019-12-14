Defeat for City of Derry as Omagh earn draw at home FT Report & Reaction

City of Derry have suffered their sixth league defeat of the season after they were defeated 18-3 away to All Ireland Division 2C’s bottom side Midleton.

At half-time City of Derry trailed 8-3 but Derry never really troubled Midleton who scored a further 10 points to run out 18-3 victors.

Omagh Academicals survived a late scare to draw 12-12 with Sunday Well.

Sundays Well led 12-5 at half time but Omagh got themselves back on level terms before Sundays Well missed a last minute penalty to win the game.

Alex McDonald reports from Omagh…

After today’s game, Alex got the thoughts of Omagh’ assistant coach James Doherty…