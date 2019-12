For the first time, there were more nationalists from Northern Ireland elected to the House of Commons than unionists.

Sinn Féin keeps its seven MPs, the SDLP won two with SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood taking the Foyle seat from Sinn Fein’s Elisha McCallion while the DUP dropped two to eight.

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin’s TD for South Donegal, Sligo-Leitrim, says a united Ireland is now a certainty: