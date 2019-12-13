SDLP take Foyle as UK Election 19 gives Johnson a Tory majority

Counting has been completed in most constituencies in the UK General Election, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning a clear Conservative majority.

In Northern Ireland, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has taken Foyle from Sinn Fein’s Elisha Mc Callion, while in North Belfast, Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has unseated the DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds.

There were also gains for the SDLP’s Claire Hanna and Alliances’s Stephen Farry.

Only Fermanagh South Tyrone is left to declare, with the Ulster Unionists challenging Sinn Fein incumbent Michelle Gildernew.

Across the UK, the Conservatives have comfortably secured more than half of the seats in the House of Commons.

The Tories made huge gains in a string of former Labour strongholds in the north of England that backed Brexit in 2016.

That collapse led Jeremy Corbyn to describe the night as very disappointing and to reveal he will step down as leader.

But he’ll stay in position as a “period of reflection” takes place.

The SNP had a very strong night – becoming the dominant force in Scotland.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson lost out to the Scottish National Party in East Dunbartonshire.